Aspiriant LLC Purchases 7,981 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 489,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 303,364 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,138 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,177 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,001 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 244,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

