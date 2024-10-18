Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. XN LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CRM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.64. 790,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,613. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.84. The stock has a market cap of $283.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,429,961. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.