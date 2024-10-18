Aspiriant LLC Sells 765 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.54 and a 200 day moving average of $267.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $289.70.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
