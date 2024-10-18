Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Astronics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Astronics has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astronics will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Astronics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

