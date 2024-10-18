Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $27.33. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 216,931 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 17.16%. Analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $35,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,236 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,511,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth approximately $23,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 363.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 883,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 693,322 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

