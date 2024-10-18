Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AURA. Evercore ISI raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AURA

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 857,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,027. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aura Biosciences news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,150.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 561,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.