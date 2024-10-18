Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AURA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $10.29 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $509.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $72,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,150.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 561,766 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,266 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

