Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 2,192 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $152.96. 550,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,361. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

