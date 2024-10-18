Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 1.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 74.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after purchasing an additional 623,712 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 129.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,153,000 after buying an additional 412,389 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $114,836,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $91,748,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $75,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $606.39. 33,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,615. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $572.79 and a 200-day moving average of $526.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

