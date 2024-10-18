Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 9,166 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. 22,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

