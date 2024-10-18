Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 420 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

ANSS stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.47. The company had a trading volume of 53,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,638. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.70 and a 200-day moving average of $322.83. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.