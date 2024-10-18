Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,730,174 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 2.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 160,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Autohome by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 64,877 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 189,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 24.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

