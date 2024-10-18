Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.95. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 58,237 shares trading hands.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

About Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 111,131 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

