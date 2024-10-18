Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.95. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 58,237 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
