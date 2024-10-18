AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $181.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AN. Bank of America cut their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $169.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.57. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoNation will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,256 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,954 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 79.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

