Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target Increased to $2.20 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.70 to $2.20 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday.

ASM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 2,433,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

