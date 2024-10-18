Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target Increased to $2.20 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.70 to $2.20 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASM
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 10.5 %
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avino Silver & Gold Mines
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Uptrend in Netflix Will Continue: Another 15% Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.