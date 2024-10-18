Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAR

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 2.3 %

CAR stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.13. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $204.77.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.