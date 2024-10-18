Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $707.86 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00006789 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $707.86 million and $18.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,406.55 or 0.99971833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013220 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,367,415 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,359,642.3733736 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.63498963 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 483 active market(s) with $20,581,623.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

