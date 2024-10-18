Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.23 and last traded at C$18.80, with a volume of 86085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on AYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 206.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.06. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.6384455 earnings per share for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

