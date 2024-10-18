B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,656 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,539,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $190.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

