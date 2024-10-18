B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 212.6% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter worth $456,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JULW opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

