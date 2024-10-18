B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $29.30 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.