B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 786,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS DIHP opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.