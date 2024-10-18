B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 669.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

