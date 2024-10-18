B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,363,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 66.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,581,000 after purchasing an additional 728,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after purchasing an additional 551,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,136,000 after buying an additional 319,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

