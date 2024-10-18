B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,093 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

AMGN opened at $321.33 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.