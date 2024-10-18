B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,038 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,138,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.