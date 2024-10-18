B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.38 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

