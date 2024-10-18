B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 8112477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 72.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

