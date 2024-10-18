Ballast Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2,063.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 281.9% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 111.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $213.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $215.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

