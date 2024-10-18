Ballast Inc. Has $13.75 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.