Ballast Inc. Sells 209 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.17.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $389.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

