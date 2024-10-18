Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 406,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 469,667 shares.The stock last traded at $17.49 and had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Bally’s Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $708.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bally’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

