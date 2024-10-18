Bank of America Trims Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Target Price to $66.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

