Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

BK stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $78.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,428,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.