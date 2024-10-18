Banner Co. (BANR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Banner has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Banner has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Banner Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Banner has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.95 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

