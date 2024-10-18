Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.95 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Banner Trading Up 3.1 %

BANR opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Banner

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.