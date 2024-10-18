Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at DA Davidson

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of Banner stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,234. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. Banner has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $68.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.95 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 100.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

