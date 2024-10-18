Bar Harbor Wealth Management Invests $4.32 Million in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $192.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

