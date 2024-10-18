Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

