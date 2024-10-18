Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Booking stock opened at $4,370.77 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,394.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,962.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,815.43.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,130.18.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

