Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 786 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $2,178,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $8,045,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Intel by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 869,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

