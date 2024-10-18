Barclays Raises Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Price Target to $28.00

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NYAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nayax stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nayax has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.03.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nayax by 16.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Nayax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Nayax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

