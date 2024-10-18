Barclays Trims Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

