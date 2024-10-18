Barclays Trims Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price to $19.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBLY. HSBC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

