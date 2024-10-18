Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 24557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Barrett Business Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,132.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,133 shares of company stock worth $1,231,357. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

