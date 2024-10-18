Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of BLCO opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bausch + Lomb

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,346.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after buying an additional 339,643 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 712,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 411,404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 653,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 146,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 31.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.