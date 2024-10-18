Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Baylin Technologies Price Performance
BYLTF remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Baylin Technologies
