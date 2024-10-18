Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

BYLTF remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

