BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 7.2% in September

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 46,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

BCE stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in BCE by 3,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 60.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 321.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

