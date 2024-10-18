BCS Wealth Management Buys New Shares in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 108,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 221,303 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

