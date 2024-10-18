BCS Wealth Management Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,277 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 345,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 322,633 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

